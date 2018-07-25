Artel Features Technology Synergies to Streamline Next Generation Sequencing at AACC 2018

Newswise — WESTBROOK, ME (July 23, 2018) – Artel, as the industry’s strongest proponent of the critical role of liquid handling in achieving optimized assay results and improved laboratory productivity, is featuring a new demonstration at the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago (July29th – August 2nd). In addition to showing its two proven “liquid handling quality assurance” platforms and the ever-popular Pipetting Challenge, Artel will demonstrate how combining volume verification technology with a precise automated liquid handler can provide an optimized NGS workflow – speeding the process and eliminating doubt.

“We’re excited to be back at AACC and talking about Next Generation Sequencing,” says Artel’s president, Kirby Pilcher. “As part of an automated NGS system, our technology can help improve overall performance – especially with challenging low liquid volumes - without sacrificing quality assurance protocols and procedures, thereby accelerating critical real-time biological and biomedical research.”

Artel and Eppendorf’s NGS demo station will take place in Booth 1842. The collaboration will highlight how Artel’s Multichannel Verification System (MVS) technology works seamlessly with Eppendorf’s epMotion® automated liquid handler to enhance critical low volume performance. By testing various liquid handling parameters for their effect on accuracy, protocols that are sensitive to variations in concentration and volume can be more consistent and reliable – vital in high-speed life sequencing.

The Pipetting Challenge will also be held at Booth 1842. Using Artel’s Pipette Calibration System (PCS) technology, the challenge allows participants – laboratory professionals – the chance to demonstrate their pipetting abilities in competition with their peers for a chance to win gold, silver or bronze medals, as well as a new pipette and AmazonFire HD 8 Tablet.

“We are excited to be working with side-by-side with Eppendorf, using our combined technologies to streamline automated NGS workflow,” says Artel product manager, Melinda Gold. “Performance-boosting MVS technology can have far-reaching effects on important work going on right now in the life science sector.”

About Artel

Laboratories worldwide depend upon Artel technology and expertise to standardize and optimize their liquid handling instruments and processes, and to provide them with total confidence in their results. Since 1982, Artel has been solving liquid handling quality, productivity and compliance challenges for laboratories in clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development and quality control, biotechnology research and manufacturing, regulatory agencies, academia, forensics, public health, agbio, food quality and safety, environmental testing, and research.

Artel provides quality assurance systems and a broad and fully customizable range of support, training and consultation services for laboratories using automated liquid handling instrumentation and manual pipettes. For more information visit www.artel-usa.com.

About Eppendorf

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid-, sample-, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO 2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microtiter plates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has more than 3,100 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 26 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors. For more information visit www.eppendorf.com.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

