New FDA-Approved Drug for Endometriosis Pain

25-Jul-2018

    Sanjay Agarwal, MD, director of fertility services at UC San Diego Health

OBGYN, Pain, Pharmaceuticals, Women's Health, Local - California
  • FDA Approval, Endometriosis, Gynecology, Obgyn

    • The FDA approves the first drug in more than a decade for endometriosis pain. Sanjay Agarwal, MD, director of fertility services at UC San Diego Health, says, “this is wonderful news for women.” Agarwal is available to talk about endometriosis, symptoms, treatment options and how this new drug is a game changer for patients.

