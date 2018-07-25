New FDA-Approved Drug for Endometriosis Pain
Article ID: 698012
Released: 25-Jul-2018 2:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of California San Diego Health
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
The FDA approves the first drug in more than a decade for endometriosis pain. Sanjay Agarwal, MD, director of fertility services at UC San Diego Health, says, “this is wonderful news for women.” Agarwal is available to talk about endometriosis, symptoms, treatment options and how this new drug is a game changer for patients.