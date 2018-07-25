Web Industries highlights customer-focused LFI manufacturing services at AACC 2018

CHICAGO – July 25, 2018 – Web Industries Inc., a leading medical contract manufacturing organization (CMO), will highlight its commitment to building lasting relationships with medical device makers as well as enhanced manufacturing capabilities for lateral flow immunoassay (LFI) devices at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry’s (AACC) 70th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, July 29 to Aug. 2 at McCormick Place. Web Industries will exhibit at AACC booth 3861.

Device makers have responded enthusiastically to Web Industries’ one-stop medical device contract manufacturing services. The company’s Medical division has experienced strong growth in the past year, surpassing 1 billion clinical and diagnostic tests manufactured for device OEMs. “We are excited at the prospect of continuing this growth trend by helping our customers innovate and expand their businesses,” said Claudio Hanna, business development director, Web Industries. “We have developed the process and know-how to successfully transition from prototyping to selling thousands and then millions of devices. They know they can count on us as a trustworthy partner on their device commercialization journey.”

To augment this growth, Web Industries continues to invest in its new Lateral Flow Diagnostic Center of Excellence in Holliston, Mass. This full-service facility manufactures devices by using the latest advances in automation. Beyond quality and repeatability advantages, the automation allows customers to quickly scale from product validation to millions of devices.

Web Industries representatives will be available at AACC to discuss the company’s customer-first philosophy, showcased through a new branding campaign. They also can share about the company’s improved efficiencies and manufacturing capabilities, catering to device developers looking to outsource production of LFI and other medical devices.

True to its new tagline, “Ingenuity with a personal touch,” Web Industries is ready to partner with medical device manufacturers on diverse and challenging projects, offering a full range of services to bring new and existing products to market at commercial-scale volumes.

For more information, please visit Web Industries at AACC booth 3861 or visit www.webindustries.com.

####

About Web Industries

A 100% employee-owned company, Web Industries, Inc., is one of the largest and most diverse providers of precision converting and outsource manufacturing. We help customers in the Aerospace, Medical, Personal & Home Care, and Industrial markets bridge their capability gaps and accelerate their go-to-market success by leveraging close, trust-based relationships to develop ingenious solutions precisely tailored to their needs. From project inception through commercialization, Web offers creative problem-solving backed by deep technical and operational expertise.

For Further Information

Customer Inquiries:

+1 508.573.7979

sales@webindustries.com

Media Relations:

Bob Giuliano

+1 610.328.1051

bob.giuliano@prplace.biz

Web Industries' Lateral Flow Diagnostic Center of Excellence in Holliston, Mass. employs the latest advances in automation. Beyond quality and repeatability advantages, the automation allows customers to quickly scale from product validation to millions of devices.