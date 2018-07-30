The 30 Minute Check-Up

Hahn-Schickard enables complex clinical pictures to be diagnosed quickly and reliably directly at the point of care. The latest device generation allows the amplification of RNA and DNA by means of fast PCR in 20 - 25 minutes. This makes it possible, for example, to analyze a real patient sample fully automatically in 30 minutes. The device can also be used in the field of food analysis or environmental analysis.

Hahn-Schickard´s latest development belongs to the field of Lab-on-a-chip systems, which are virtuoso in analysis control. For example, they enable complex assays to run fully automatically, reaction volumes to be reduced by several orders of magnitude, or high-grade analyses to run in parallel. This is made possible through the skillful use of effects on the micro-scale and macro-scale on disposable test elements.

The vision of lab-on-a-chip systems is the "pocket lab" that offers the functionality of a fully equipped analysis laboratory on a small test element. This is enabled through skilled control of fluids in micro-channels that are integrated in inexpensive plastic test elements. Using the lab-on-a-chip systems offers many advantages like reduced personnel costs and reagent costs through automation in miniaturized, microfluidic standard. Complex analytical procedures can even be executed by personnel with minimal training; this means outsourcing to the so-called point-of-care is possible. The reproducibility is improved and the risk of cross-contamination is reduced.

Hahn-Schickard`s research and development is oriented to efficient platforms for integration, automation, miniaturization, and parallelization of analyses and assays. The institute has years of experience in integrating established laboratory procedures, such as PCR, LAMP, RPA, immunoassays and enzymatic tests. Moreover innovative and customer-specific analyses can also be efficiently automated on Hahn-Schickard platforms. The institute offers its own biological assays in the area of DNA/RNA analytics and immunoassays that are optimally suited for implementation in lab-on-a-chip systems.

Hahn-Schickard Profile

With a total of 200 employees, Hahn-Schickard is a well-known R+D service provider at three sites in southwest Germany: in Stuttgart, Villingen-Schwenningen, and Freiburg. In trustworthy cooperation with industry, Hahn-Schickard develops innovative products and technologies in research fields with a strong future impact such as the internet of things, sustainable mobility, environmental and natural resources, healthcare as well as information and communication technologies. Hahn-Schickard offers the production of small and medium-sized series as well as the transition into mass production.