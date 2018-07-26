Dr. Benjamin Movsas Elected Education Council Vice-Chair of ASTRO’s Board of Directors

Newswise — DETROIT - Benjamin Movsas, M.D., FASTRO, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Henry Ford Cancer Institute, has been elected to serve as Education Council Vice-chair on the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Board of Directors.

ASTRO is a prestigious cancer organization with more than 10,000 members worldwide who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapy.

In his new Board role, Dr. Movsas will steer efforts to provide high-quality, forward-thinking education for ASTRO members. He will begin his term during ASTRO's 60th Annual Meeting in San Antonio this October.

Dr. Movsas has been instrumental in efforts to enhance education and research in radiation oncology and is President of ASTRO's Society of Chairs of Academic Radiation Oncology Programs (SCAROP), and previous Chair of the standing committees for education and science at the ASTRO Annual Meeting.

The members of ASTRO elected Dr. Movsas, along with three new officers to ASTRO's Board of Directors, and four members to serve on the medical society's Nominating Committee.

"Radiation oncology has a central role in discussions on safeguarding cancer patients' access to high-quality, high-value treatments. The dedicated leaders chosen by ASTRO's 10,000-plus members will help drive these conversations and guide our field on the key issues of education, advocacy, quality and safety," said Board of Directors Chair Brian Kavanagh, M.D., MPH, FASTRO.

Dr. Movsas is a recognized leader in radiation oncology, stereotactic radiation, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and quality of life issues pertaining to cancer. He was recently elected President-Elect this summer of the American Radium Society (ARS); he assumes the role of ARS President in Spring 2019.

Dr. Movsas was presented in 2012 with the designation of Fellow of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (FASTRO), one of the most prestigious honors that ASTRO offers.

He also serves as co-chair of the NCI Patient Centered Outcomes Research (PCOR) committee for the NRG clinical trial cooperative group. He has published extensively on the topic of radiation therapy for cancer in many prestigious medical journals and regularly presents his research findings at some of the nation's top medical meetings.

Ranked as one of American's top cancer doctors, Dr. Movsas has been featured in Consumer's Guide to Top Doctors, HOUR Detroit's Top Docs, and the Castle Connolly's America's Top Doctors for Cancer. He also is a Fellow of both the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and of the American College of Radiology (ACR).

Dr. Movsas received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine.

