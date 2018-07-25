IDEX Health & Science Announces Acquisition of Finger Lakes Instrumentation

Newswise — Rohnert Park, CA, July 25, 2018 — IDEX Health & Science, LLC (IH&S) today announced the acquisition of Lima, NY based Finger Lakes Instrumentation, LLC (FLI).

Finger Lakes Instrumentation is a technology leader in the design, development and production of low-noise cooled CCD and high-speed, high-sensitivity cooled Scientific CMOS cameras for the astronomy and life science markets. 18 year-old FLI has three facilities located in New York State with 31 employees. It will continue to operate under current management as a business unit of IDEX Health & Science, LLC.

Commenting on the acquisition, IDEX Corporation Group President, Gus Salem, stated “the Finger Lakes Instrumentation acquisition fills an important strategic gap and is a fantastic complement to our life science optofluidic portfolio.” Salem continued,”Over the last several years, IH&S has brought together strong technology companies in fluidics, microfluidics, as well as optical illumination and detection to better serve the fast-growing needs of life science instrument developers. We are very happy to welcome the Finger Lakes Instrumentation team to IDEX.” Gregory Terrance, FLI General Manager commented, “Everyone at FLI is excited to become part of the IDEX team. We look forward to growing the business and capitalizing on the synergies of FLI and the group of companies under the IDEX umbrella.”

FLI is the third acquisition by IDEX Health & Science, LLC since July 2015 including Cidra Precision Services, Wallingford, CT and thinXXS Microsystems GmbH, Zweibruken, Germany.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About IDEX Health & Science LLC

IDEX Health & Science, LLC is the global leader in life science fluidics, microfluidics, and optics, offering a three-fold advantage to customers by bringing optofluidic paths to life with strategic partnerships, breakthrough solutions, and proven expertise. As one of the few companies in the world with component, sub-system, and application level experts, IDEX Health & Science helps instrument developers solve the most demanding fluidic and optical challenges in a wide array of applications. At IDEX Health & Science we believe partnership will change the way the world innovates, leading to new technologies that improve our health, protect our planet, and enrich our lives.For more information, visit: www.idex-hs.com