Eric Church News: TOS (Thoracic Outlet Syndrome) Expert Available

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Expert: Chandu Vemuri, M.D., vascular surgeon at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center

Vascular Surgeon Dr. Chandu Vemuri is assistant professor of surgery at the University of Michigan Medical School. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University in 2000 and graduated with Phi Beta Kappa Status. He received his MD from the University of Michigan in 2004 with AOA status. He then went on to complete his General Surgery Training at the University of Michigan and has been a board certified General Surgeon since 2012. Dr. Vemuri completed a Vascular Surgery Fellowship at Washington University in Saint Louis and has been a Board Certified Vascular Surgeon since 2014. He became a Registered Physician in Vascular Ultrasound Interpretation in 2016.

Dr. Vemuri is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Society for Vascular Surgery, Society for Clinical Vascular Surgery, Association for Academic Surgery, Association of VA Surgeons and the American Heart Association. He received the Alexander J. Walt Research award in 2008 for his work using snake venom to decrease tumor growth in an animal model with a novel hybrid bacteriophage-adenoviral vector. In addition, he received the Szilagyi Clinical Research Award from the Midwestern Vascular Society in 2012 and 2013 for projects evaluating fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair and the treatment of pectoralis minor syndrome.