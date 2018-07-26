Come See Equitech-Bio, Inc at AACC 2018 Booth #3971!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 26, 2018

Contact: Mary Helen McCarthy, mhmccarthy@equitech-bio.com or 830-257-0005

*** MEDIA ALERT ***

EQUITECH-BIO, INC ATTENDING AND WILL HAVE A BOOTH AT 70TH AACC ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC MEETING & CLINICAL LAB EXPO

Equitech-Bio, Inc, a dynamic leader and preferred OEM supplier of biologicals for biopharmaceutical research labs, diagnostic and academic institutions worldwide, will have a booth at AACC 2018. Come by to meet Michael Bays, CEO & President, and company representatives.

Michael R. Bays, CEO & President

Kathleen Holland, MD, QA Director and Science Officer

Mary Helen McCarthy, Marketing Coordinator and Purchasing Agent

AACC 2018

Clinical Lab Expo will take place on July 31–August 2

McCormick Place Chicago

Tuesday, July 31 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 1 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 2 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For over 25 years Equitech-Bio, Inc. has been a dynamic leader and preferred OEM supplier of biologicals for biopharmaceutical research labs, diagnostic and academic institutions worldwide. We are a mission-driven company that aims to set the standards of excellence for the biotech industry. We are a business in which high standards permeate all aspects of our company. Equitech-Bio's goal is to provide the highest quality animal and human serums, plasmas, purified proteins and antisera in the market at a competitive price. Our line of albumins, gamma globulins and IgG are known as some in the best in the world for their quality and purity. Outstanding Customer Service is a result of our Team Members skill and enthusiasm in serving our customers with timely responses and in-depth knowledge about the products we sell. Customers are the life-blood of our business and are interdependent on each other. This is proven every time we turn customers into advocates for Equitech-Bio. Equitech-Bio is continually researching and implementing new filtration technologies and products to ensure we are meeting and exceeding industry standards, trends and client demands. Whether it is a custom antibody order or a bulk filtration, we are committed to producing high quality product with rapid turnaround. Be sure and stay tuned for news on some exciting product developments in the near future! We promise to never forget the value of our customers and we are dedicated to treating them accordingly. I sincerely thank our loyal customers for their continued support and patronage. I also invite those new to Equitech-Bio to join thousands of satisfied clients who use us as their primary supplier for animal and human biologicals by giving our friendly Customer Success Team a call at 1-800-259-0591 or sending us an email to sales@equitech-bio.com or visit us at www.equitech-bio.com . We look forward to hearing from you.

-Equitech-Bio.com-