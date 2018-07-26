american Society of Nephrology foundation for kidney research announces 2018 grant recipients

Newswise — The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research provides more than $3 million in funding for clinical and basic research for members at all stages of their careers

Highlights

The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research announced the 2018 recipients of research grants to advance new understandings of—and treatments for—kidney diseases.

The Foundation will fund 44 leading researchers working to cure kidney diseases. These include 25 new projects, 19 others continuing from 2016 and 2017.

Established in 2012 by the American Society of Nephrology, the Foundation funds research that will help improve the health of the more than 20 million Americans burdened by kidney diseases, the 9th leading cause of death in the United States.

Washington, DC (July 26, 2018) — The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research has announced the 2018 research grant recipients who are working to improve understanding of kidney diseases and develop new and advanced treatment options. Among the research projects being funded are investigations into novel monogenic causes of nephrolithiasis, iron homeostasis in acute kidney injury, and novel immune mechanisms in hypertension.

Established in 2012, the ASN Foundation for Kidney Research funds the Career Development Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Award Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program.

New for 2018, the Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Award Program aims to fund five PhD students in the early stages of their careers in efforts to attract them to nephrology as a research area. Each recipient receives $10,000 per year for up to two years.

““The research opportunities afforded by these grants and programs play an important role in the discovery of advanced kidney disease therapies and treatments,” said Eleanor D. Lederer, MD, FASN, Chair of the ASN Foundation Board of Directors. “The Foundation is proud to support these investigators and lead the way in ongoing efforts to improve kidney health.”

Career Development Grants Program

The ASN Foundation’s Career Development Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, and individual donors.

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant Recipients

Alexander Grabner, MD

Duke University

The Role of FGF23 and FGFR4 in Cardio-Renal Syndrome

Hana A. Itani, PhD

American University of Beirut New Immune Mechanisms in Hypertension

David Leaf, MD, FASN

Brigham and Women’s Hospital Hepcidin, Dysregulated Iron Homeostasis, and Anemia in Human Acute Kidney Injury

Ali Poyan-Mehr, MD

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Metabolic and Molecular Predictors of Acute Kidney Injury in Humans and Their Clinical Response to NAD+ Augmentation

Roderick Tan, MD, PhD

University of Pittsburgh Tubular-to-Glomerular Crosstalk in Proteinuric Chronic Kidney Disease

Brandi M. Wynne, MS, PhD

Emory University Renal Dendritic Cell-Derived Interleukin 6 Increases Sodium Reabsorption and Blood Pressure

John Merrill Grant in Transplantation

Nicholas Zwang, MD, FASN

University of Illinois at Chicago Defining STAT3- and BCR-mediated Signaling and Activation Mechanisms in Human Transitional B Cells

Joseph V. Bonventre Career Development Grant

Nishank Jain, MBBS, FASN, MPH

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

A Mechanistic Study in Patients with Non-Dialysis Chronic Kidney Disease to Investigate Altered Platelet Response to Antiplatelet Therapy (CKD-Platelet Study)

Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant

Meghan Pearl, MD

University of California, Los Angeles Understanding the Interface of Allo and Auto-Immunity: The Impact of Angiotensin II Type 1 Receptor Antibodies in Pediatric Kidney Transplant Recipients

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program

The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellows

Mark Hepokoski, MD

University of California, San Diego Mitochondrial Dysfunction in ARDS due to AKI

Jiahua Li, MD, PhD

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Targeting Proximal Tubule Metabolism in AKI to CKD Transition in Diabetic Nephropathy

Kabir Olaniran, MD

Massachusetts General Hospital

Risk Factors and Risk Modification for Chronic Kidney Disease in Black Sickle Cell Trait Patients

Jin Wei, PhD

University of South Florida Relaxin Receptor, Tubuloglomerular Feedback and Preeclampsia

Jie Zhang, PhD

University of South Florida Renal Mechanism for Hypertension in Diabetes

ASN Foundation for Kidney Research Fellowship Award

Kaice LaFavers, PhD, MPH

Indiana University School of Medicine

The Role of Uromodulin in Oxidant Stress During Sepsis-Induced Kidney Injury

Donald E. Wesson Research Fellow

Yuenting Diana Kwong, MD

University of California, San Francisco Identification of Sub-phenotypes in Sepsis Associated Acute Kidney Injury

Jared J. Grantham Research Fellow

Amar Majmundar, MD, PhD

Boston Children’s Hospital Whole Exome Sequencing to Identify Novel Monogenic Causes of Nephrolithiasis

Joseph A. Carlucci Research Fellowship Award

Ke Wang, MD

University of Washington

Proximal Tubule Secretion: A Complementary Marker to GFR in Kidney Disease

Sharon Anderson Research Fellow

Rebecca Hjorten, MD

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Modeling APOL1 Disease in Drosophila Melanogaster

William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Grant Program

The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.

Georges Nakhoul, MD, FASN

Cleveland Clinic Foundation Shaping the Renal Curriculum of the Future: Creating and Assessing a 3D-Augmented Reality Platform of Nephron Function

ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Award Program

The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Award Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.

Sunjae Bae

Johns Hopkins University

Tailored Immunosuppression for Kidney Transplant Recipients

Vasileios Gerakopoulos

University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

An Essential Role of the Polycystin Complex in Ciliary Disassembly

Fatimah Khalaf

University of Toledo

Paraoxonase-1 Regulation of Renal Inflammation in Chronic Kidney Disease

Rhiannon Reed

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Evaluating the Implementation and Effectiveness of the Living Donor Navigator Program

Katherine Shipman

University of Pittsburgh

Megalin Traffic in Dent Disease

The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research was established in 2012 and funds the Career Development Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Award Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. For more information on the ASN Foundation for Kidney Research or its Grants Program, please visit www.asn-online.org/foundation or contact grants@asn-online.org, 202.640.4660.

###

Tweet: ASN Foundation for Kidney Research Announces 2018 Grant Recipients, Funding Advances in Kidney Health http://asn.kdny.info/Ox8gL

Facebook: ASN Foundation for Kidney Research Announces 2018 Grant Recipients. Newly funded investigators are working on research to advance all aspects of kidney health. http://asn.kdny.info/Ox8gL