MedicsPremier® for Laboratory Billing and Reports and MedicsRCM® are Enhanced with Sales Activity and Commission Reporting

July 23, 2018 – Paramus NJ – Advanced Data Systems Corporation (ADS) is pleased to announce that its MedicsPremier system, a leading, innovative billing and reporting software solution for laboratories has been enhanced with a built-in utility for managing and reporting on laboratory sales activities and commissions.

The sales reporting feature is also available through MedicsRCM for laboratories that prefer comprehensive, cloud-based, outsourced revenue cycle management. MedicsRCM uses the MedicsPremier system.

Portal-enabled, this reporting utility is excellent for use by the laboratory’s sales and operations teams.

David Barzillai, President of ADS, said, “Our systems and services help our laboratory clients obtain every maximized dollar for every test and to operate efficiently, both of which are critically important especially at a time when reimbursements are watering down while patient responsibility amounts are increasing. Now, our clients will be able to track their sales teams’ activity and commissions as well directly through our software.”

MedicsPremier is excellent for in and out-of-network payers and it continues to produce a nearly 99% success rate on first attempt clearinghouse claims for laboratories. The system supports payer-based authorization alerts, real time claim tracking, “on the fly” denial management, automated EOB reconciliations, and patient statements as soon as balances become their responsibility.

PAMA reporting and a wide ranging suite of user-defined management and financial reports for laboratories are built into the system.

MedicsPremier can be interfaced with virtually any LIS creating a single or bi-directional data flow, and the MedicsPortal® and MedicsKiosk® are ideal for laboratories that want to make themselves more accessible and engaging to their patients.

Sheryl Miller, ADS Vice President of Sales and Business Development, said, “Enhancing MedicsPremier with a sales tracking and reporting capability at no additional cost adds an entirely new dimension of comprehensiveness to an already comprehensive system for our laboratory clients.”

ADS can be contacted at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 or by emailing info@adsc.com.

About Advanced Data Systems for Laboratories: ADS is a national provider of interoperable automation solutions for laboratories, and to laboratory revenue cycle management companies. The company’s MedicsPremier billing / reporting system is excellent for clinical, pathology, toxicology, genetics and esoteric laboratories of every size and configuration, and it can be deployed in the cloud, or as a customer hosted system on the laboratory’s own server(s). The system supports LIS integrations, and it can operate on a single, or on an unlimited number of tax IDs. MedicsRCM™ from Advanced Data Systems RCM is available for laboratories that prefer comprehensive outsourced revenue cycle management services. Both provide quick Implementation, comprehensive Training and excellent ongoing Support with Updates.