Texas Health, UT Southwestern Celebrate Construction Milestone at New Health Campus in Collin County

Newswise — DALLAS – July 26, 2018 – Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center joined with Frisco city leaders to mark a milestone in the construction of Texas Health Hospital Frisco with a ‘topping out’ event. The new campus will bring an acute care hospital and multispecialty clinic complex to this rapidly growing part of Collin County. The $270 million project launched last summer and clinical services on the campus will commence by the end of 2019.

“Texas Health works with consumers both inside and out of the walls of our hospitals to help them lead a lifetime of health and well-being,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health Resources. “Here in Frisco and its surrounding communities, there is a critical need for acute care hospitals that focus on excellent care and an unmatched patient experience, providing services North Texans need close to home. The UT Southwestern physicians, Texas Health Physicians Group doctors and independent physicians will drive the excellent care that will be provided. It is a privilege to care for those in need. It’s the heart of what we do.”

The collaboration of UT Southwestern and Texas Health has a rich legacy that blends the strengths of the region’s top two health care systems and the area’s largest physician network.

“As with all our work with Texas Health, this project draws upon the strengths that each partner brings to the table. Our faculty physicians, together with Texas Health’s community physician colleagues, will serve the needs of the Frisco community through a coordinated network, ranging from primary care to the most specialized expertise. In addition, patients will have the opportunity to go beyond even state-of-the-art treatments through access to participation in innovative clinical trials,” said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, President of UT Southwestern.

The 325,000-square-foot campus at Texas Health Hospital Frisco features an 80-bed acute care hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical services, women’s services and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The medical staff will be an open model, comprising local independent physicians, UT Southwestern faculty and Texas Health Physicians Group providers. This hospital, which is designed to expand to 140 beds as the community continues to grow, complements the more-than-350 access points of Texas Health Resources, the largest nonprofit health care system in North Texas.

The 120,000-square-foot UT Southwestern Medical Center at Frisco medical office building will house a multispecialty clinic that includes an extension of its Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, providing neurology, spine surgery and a state-of-the-art concussion rehabilitation facility. The Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center will offer programs in breast and colon cancer screening and treatment. Pediatric specialty services will include ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology and dermatology. A large part of the first floor will be dedicated to physical medicine, rehabilitation and therapy, with an emphasis on restoration of function and enhancement of performance for neurologic, orthopedic and other conditions. The medical office building will have space for UT Southwestern physicians, THPG providers and independent physicians.

All these features, including a parking garage and surface lot, have been carefully planned for visitor convenience while mitigating impact on nearby neighborhoods.

“This facility brings to Collin County some of the best that UT Southwestern Medical Center has to offer and expands the presence and opportunities available through the clinically integrated network UT Southwestern and Texas Health formed in 2016, Southwestern Health Resources. With a new campus in Collin County, we are furthering our ability to meet the needs of patients, as well as insurers and employers in North Texas, with health care services designed to improve both the quality of care available and value,” said Dr. Podolsky, who holds the Philip O’Bryan Montgomery, Jr., M.D. Distinguished Presidential Chair in Academic Administration, and the Doris and Bryan Wildenthal Distinguished Chair in Medical Science.

Texas Health and UT Southwestern have a long-standing relationship that goes back to the opening of Texas Health Dallas more than 50 years ago. When Texas Health Dallas opened in 1966, many of the physicians on the medical staff were faculty members at UT Southwestern, bringing the latest in modern medicine to the new campus on Walnut Hill Lane and fostering an academic environment. Additionally, UT Southwestern and Texas Health came together 25 years ago to create what is today one of the country’s most renowned human physiology research centers, the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine in Dallas. This research collaboration promotes basic and clinical research, education, and clinical practice, with the objective of improving the quality of life for people of all ages.

“Partnering also means joining with neighborhood leaders, local homeowners, first responders and the business community,” Mr. Berdan said. “We are honored to work with the community of Frisco and our colleagues to make Texas Health Frisco something the entire North Texas region will be proud of.”

The health care campus construction project and its ongoing operations are expected to provide significant economic impact to the Frisco area. The hospital will also serve residents of The Colony, Little Elm, Prosper, Pilot Point, Celina, Aubrey and surrounding communities.

Texas Health Hospital Frisco is expected to open its doors in late 2019. You can read more about Texas Health Frisco here.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 16 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 15 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The faculty of more than 2,700 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, 600,000 emergency room cases, and oversee approximately 2.2 million outpatient visits a year.

About Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources is one of the largest faith-based, nonprofit health systems in the United States. The health system, which along with UT Southwestern founded Southwestern Health Resources in 2016 to make it easier for North Texans to access the highest quality care consistently in a responsive and coordinated manner, includes 29 hospital locations that are owned, operated, joint-ventured or affiliated with Texas Health Resources. It includes Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley Hospitals, Texas Health Physicians Group, outpatient facilities, behavioral health and home health, preventive and fitness services, and an organization for medical research and education. For more information about Texas Health Resources, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.