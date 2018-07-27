CRNAs Brydges, Elisha, and Riddle Among Nursing’s Most Influential Leaders

Newswise — PARK RIDGE, IL. – Three Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) will be inducted as fellows in the American Academy of Nursing’s (AAN) 2018 highly distinguished academy class. The honorees are Garry Brydges, DNP, MBA, ACNP-BC, CRNA; Sassoon Elisha, EdD, APRN, CRNA; and J. Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA.

Garry Brydges is the chief nurse anesthetist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Brydges has had extensive success in leading large organizations through healthcare policy development, strategic planning, evidence-based practice, outcome research, and education. In addition, he has mentored students across all nursing disciplines through professional development and clinical nursing excellence. Brydges is currently the AANA President-elect and will take office in September 2018.

Sassoon Elisha is the assistant director at Kaiser Permanente School of Anesthesia/California State University, Fullerton. Additionally, he is adjunct faculty at California State University, Fullerton. In these roles, Elisha routinely provides written expert testimony related to standards of anesthesia care and practice and serves as an educational consultant. He is the co-author or sole author of three books, including Nurse Anesthesia, Case Studies in Nurse Anesthesia, and Critical Events in Anesthesia: A Clinical Guide for Nurse Anesthetists. Elisha has also contributed chapters to numerous textbooks.

Dru Riddle is the assistant director of Professional Practice, School of Anesthesia at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas. At TCU he is responsible for oversight and coordination of DNP projects and didactic instruction on chemistry, health assessment, and health policy. Riddle is also the director of the Center for Translational Research: A JBI Center of Excellence. The focus of this center is to shorten the gap between the discovery of new knowledge and clinical implementation.

All three honorees are members of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

The AAN is an organization of distinguished nursing leaders who are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession through publications, research, awards and honors, professional activities, and community service. The academy’s Fellows represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 24 countries. The induction will take place during the academy’s 2018 Annual Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., November 1-3.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs are anesthesia experts who administer more than 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com.