Neoteryx Expands Its Mitra Microsampling Portfolio to Include 30 µL Tip Size

TORRANCE, California (July, 2018) – Neoteryx LLC, announced today the expansion of its patent-pending Mitra® Microsampling portfolio to now include a 30 µL tip size. The Mitra microsampling device which comes in a 10 µL, 20 µL and now 30 µL holds and transports a precise volume of blood typically collected from a finger prick.

The newly released 30 µL tip size for Mitra microsamplers is the largest size available in the product suite. The average wicking time of samples is 4 seconds. Mitra samplers can be processed individually, or combined to increase analyte detection. A larger wicking volume (30 µL) means more analyte availability on tip.

“The 30 µL microsampling device is designed for collection and storage of dried blood, allowing for analysis of small and large molecules that have low analyte availability,” says Stuart Kushon, Chief Scientific Officer “This larger size will provide improved LC/MS sensitivity for small molecule assays requiring detection at low concentrations or when using older instrumentation. It also facilitates the splitting of samples to run multiple assays from the same specimen with a single extraction.”

Mitra Microsampling Devices allow for specimens to easily be collected anywhere, anytime, by almost anyone, with minimal training. The specimens can be sent straight to the lab via regular mail, avoiding the costs and logistical hassles associated with cold chain shipping.

Mitra microsampling devices have proven effective for sampling biological fluids containing a broad range of analytes. Dozens of published third-party manuscripts and commercialized laboratory-developed tests by CLIA certified labs illustrate how they utilize Mitra devices for their extraction and analysis of molecules such as immunosuppressants; HbA1c; anti-epileptics, small-molecule pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals; DNA and RNA; vitamins; hormones; steroids and more.



About Neoteryx:

Neoteryx LLC, based in Southern California, is focused on delivering simple, quantitative and automatable microsampling solutions for biological samples. Our class I exempt medical device, The Mitra Microsampler, facilitates convenient specimen collection and transportation of blood and other biological fluids to improve animal and patient welfare, reduce laboratory costs and enable new models of care. Neoteryx’s customers work to advance pharmaceutical development, personalized medicine, biotechnology research and clinical diagnostics. For more information on Neoteryx, visit www.neoteryx.com or follow @neoteryx on Twitter.

The Mitra Microsampler class I medical device is for direct specimen collection and transportation of blood and other biological fluids. It is not specific to any clinical test, and is not for use in diagnostic procedures. Use of the Mitra Microsampler in Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) requires further processing including the establishment of performance characteristics and successful validation by the laboratory in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements.