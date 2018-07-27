 
Equitech Enterprises, Inc Will Be at AACC 2018 Chicago, IL

COME BY OUR BOOTH #3971

    • FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 27, 2018, 2018

    Contact: Mary Helen McCarthy, mhmccarthy@equitech-bio.com or 830-257-0005

     

    *** MEDIA ALERT ***

     

    EQUITECH ENTERPRISES, INC. WILL BE ATTENDING AND HAVE A BOOTH AT

    70TH AACC ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC MEETING & CLINICAL LAB EXPO

    Newswise — Equitech Enterprises Inc. is leading supplier of quality human blood, human blood components, and biological fluids to the research industry. To achieve this goal, it is our policy to set and achieve quality standards that allow us to provide exceptional material that is specific to your needs.

    Michael R. Bays, CEO & President

    Kathleen Holland, MD, QA Director and Science Officer

    AACC 2018

    Equitech-Bio. Inc. Booth #3971

    McCormick Place Chicago

     

    Tuesday, July 31  9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    Wednesday, August 1  9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    Thursday, August 2  9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

     

    The EEI Blood Collection Center is FDA registered, and provides Informed Consent Collections. Our Staff Recruiters ensure a diversified volunteer population that offers a range of age, race, sex, ethnicity, and disease-state.

    All donors receive, and are qualified by, a fully comprehensive Donor Health Questionnaire from which data and demographics information is offered, upon request.

    For sales and information contact us on 1-800 259 0591

    or email humansales@equitech-bio.com

    Visit our website: www.equitech-enterprises.com

    -Equitech-Bio.com-

