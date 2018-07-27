Equitech Enterprises, Inc Will Be at AACC 2018 Chicago, IL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 27, 2018, 2018

Contact: Mary Helen McCarthy, mhmccarthy@equitech-bio.com or 830-257-0005

*** MEDIA ALERT ***

EQUITECH ENTERPRISES, INC. WILL BE ATTENDING AND HAVE A BOOTH AT

70TH AACC ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC MEETING & CLINICAL LAB EXPO

Newswise — Equitech Enterprises Inc. is leading supplier of quality human blood, human blood components, and biological fluids to the research industry. To achieve this goal, it is our policy to set and achieve quality standards that allow us to provide exceptional material that is specific to your needs.

Michael R. Bays, CEO & President

Kathleen Holland, MD, QA Director and Science Officer

AACC 2018

Equitech-Bio. Inc. Booth #3971

McCormick Place Chicago

Tuesday, July 31 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 1 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 2 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Newswise — Equitech Enterprises Inc. is a leading supplier of quality human blood, human blood components, and biological fluids to the research industry. To achieve this goal, it is our policy to set and achieve quality standards that allow us to provide exceptional material that is specific to your needs.

The EEI Blood Collection Center is FDA registered, and provides Informed Consent Collections. Our Staff Recruiters ensure a diversified volunteer population that offers a range of age, race, sex, ethnicity, and disease-state.

All donors receive, and are qualified by, a fully comprehensive Donor Health Questionnaire from which data and demographics information is offered, upon request, a fully comprehensive Donor Health Questionnaire from which data and demographics information is offered upon request.a fully comprehensive Donor Health Questionnaire from which data and demographics information is offered upon request.

For sales and information contact us on 1-800 259 0591

or email humansales@equitech-bio.com

Visit our website: www.equitech-enterprises.com

-Equitech-Bio.com-