Equitech Enterprises, Inc Will Be at AACC 2018 Chicago, IL
COME BY OUR BOOTH #3971
Contact: Mary Helen McCarthy, mhmccarthy@equitech-bio.com or 830-257-0005
EQUITECH ENTERPRISES, INC. WILL BE ATTENDING AND HAVE A BOOTH AT
70TH AACC ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC MEETING & CLINICAL LAB EXPO
Newswise — Equitech Enterprises Inc. is leading supplier of quality human blood, human blood components, and biological fluids to the research industry. To achieve this goal, it is our policy to set and achieve quality standards that allow us to provide exceptional material that is specific to your needs.
Michael R. Bays, CEO & President
Kathleen Holland, MD, QA Director and Science Officer
AACC 2018
Equitech-Bio. Inc. Booth #3971
McCormick Place Chicago
Tuesday, July 31 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, August 1 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, August 2 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The EEI Blood Collection Center is FDA registered, and provides Informed Consent Collections. Our Staff Recruiters ensure a diversified volunteer population that offers a range of age, race, sex, ethnicity, and disease-state.
The EEI Blood Collection Center is FDA registered, and provides Informed Consent Collections. Our Staff Recruiters ensure a diversified volunteer population that offers a range of age, race, sex, ethnicity, and disease-state.

All donors receive, and are qualified by, a fully comprehensive Donor Health Questionnaire from which data and demographics information is offered, upon request.
For sales and information contact us on 1-800 259 0591
or email humansales@equitech-bio.com
Visit our website: www.equitech-enterprises.com
-Equitech-Bio.com-