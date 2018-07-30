Debra Harrsch Named a Recipient of CEO Today Management Consulting Awards

Newswise — Debra Harrsch, founder and chief executive of Brandwidth Solutions, a full-service marketing agency addressing science-based businesses, received a Management Consulting Award from CEO Today magazine. The international publication “identifies the most hard-working and outstanding consultancy experts across the globe.”

Ms. Harrsch founded Brandwidth Solutions in 2005 to serve clients in the life sciences, healthcare, medical device, diagnostics, energy, and software sectors.

“This award from CEO Today is welcome recognition for 13 years of helping clients develop their brands and grow their businesses,” Ms. Harrsch said. “I started Brandwidth Solutions to help clients ‘speak science’ in the marketplace, because when I was a marketing director for technology and science-based companies, it was difficult to find marketing expertise coupled with scientific acumen.”

Today, Brandwidth Solutions provides integrated marketing solutions comprising web, advertising, public relations, social media, marketing automation, content, and events. Ms. Harrsch has counseled clients from Fortune 500 firms to start ups, from laboratory instrument manufacturers to contract research and manufacturing organizations to software providers.

A graduate of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program, Ms. Harrsch says investing in her clients’ success is what drives her success. She described how Brandwidth Solutions works with clients in a recent interview with CEOCFO Magazine, which can be read here.

About Brandwidth Solutions

Brandwidth Solutions is a full-service marketing agency that serves science-based companies with integrated campaigns, coupling marketing expertise with scientific acumen. “We Speak Science” for clients in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, diagnostic, energy, and software sectors. For more information on Brandwidth Solutions and marketing solutions that drive sales, visit brandwidthsolutions.com or visit us at booth # 770 at AACC.

