Brandwidth Solutions Recognized as Pennsylvania’s 2018 Best Specialist Life Science Marketing Agency by AI Global Media

Newswise — Brandwidth Solutions, LLC, a full-service marketing agency addressing science-based businesses, has been recognized as Best Specialist Life Science Marketing Agency 2018-Pennsylvania by AI Global Media. AI is a monthly digital publication that seeks to inform and shape the global corporate conversation through a combination of high quality, rigorous editorial research and an experienced worldwide network of advisors, experts and contributors.

AI Global Media analysts reported that the Brandwidth Solutions award was based on several key factors, including:

Its mix of work with both Fortune 500 and smaller startup firms that highlight the scope of the firm’s services and its flexibility in how it approaches its clients’ diverse marketing needs.

Positive testimonials from clients and colleagues that illustrate their satisfaction with Brandwidth Solution’s services and result in positive client retention.

The company’s history of awards, such as a recent Management Consulting Award accolade from CEO Today showcasing Brandwidth’s founder and CEO Debra Harrsch as a leader in life sciences marketing communications. Harrsch is also a graduate of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program.

Brandwidth Solutions’ active participation at trade shows and conferences such as AACC, CPhI Worldwide, and WBENC, which highlights its commitment to growing clients’ brand recognition and customer base.

The AI Global Media team also noted that its long history of marketing experience and scientific knowledge gives Brandwidth Solutions an edge over competitors.

Brandwidth Solutions was founded in 2005 to serve clients in the life sciences, healthcare, medical device, diagnostics, energy and software sectors. Ms. Harrsch noted, “We are honored to receive this award from AI Global Media. It is a testament to our terrific team of professionals, whose combination of scientific expertise and marketing acumen enable Brandwidth to help our clients raise their profiles and achieve robust growth in today’s competitive and rapidly changing business environment.”

Today, Brandwidth Solutions provides integrated marketing solutions comprising web, advertising, public relations, social media, marketing automation, content, and events, to clients ranging from Fortune 500 firms to start ups, including laboratory instrument manufacturers, diagnostics providers, contract research and manufacturing organizations, and software providers.

About Brandwidth Solutions

Brandwidth Solutions is a full-service marketing agency that serves science-based companies with integrated campaigns, coupling marketing expertise with scientific acumen. “We Speak Science” for clients in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, diagnostic, energy, and software sectors. For more information on Brandwidth Solutions and marketing solutions that drive sales, visit brandwidthsolutions.com or visit us at booth # 770 at AACC.

