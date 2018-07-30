Diagnostics Product and Service Provider MedTest Dx Unveils New Corporate Name Reinforcing Its Integrated Model that Better Serves Customers

—Learn More About How MedTest Dx’s Integrated Offerings Can Advance Your Clinical Laboratory Testing at AACC 2018 Booth #4516—

Newswise — MedTest Holdings, the solution provider of choice offering integrated products and services for decentralized clinical diagnostic testing, today announced the debut of its new corporate name—MedTest Dx—at the upcoming 2018 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago, IL. MedTest Dx is a rapidly growing company that is uniquely positioned to service the decentralized testing community through its comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic products and services that seamlessly integrates screening instruments, reagent development and manufacturing, toxicology confirmation products and world-class service.

To meet the specialized scientific and regulatory needs of its varied customers, MedTest Dx has assembled and combined four respected brands--globally-recognized reagent provider Pointe Scientific; the Medical Laboratories Solutions (MLS) service organization known for customer advocacy and excellence in chemistry, toxicology, and hematology support; MedTest Dx’s reliable, scalable, state-of-the-art laboratory instrumentation; and Clinitox Diagostix’s capabilities in drugs of abuse screening and confirmation. Through its multiple locations in Canton, MI; Fletcher, NC and Mississauga, Canada, MedTest Dx delivers a large, diversified portfolio of customizable, quality diagnostic products and services designed to enhance the clinical laboratory testing of its diverse customer base, with the goal of helping them grow their business and achieve their laboratory's full potential.

Wayne Brinster, Chief Executive Officer of MedTest Dx, commented, “Our goal in integrating these leading diagnostic brands to create MedTest Dx was to offer a comprehensive high-quality solution that enables our clinical lab customers to provide decentralized clinical testing services efficiently and cost-effectively. We are proud of the breadth and excellence of our integrated mix of products and services and of the customer focus that informs everything we do. We are excited to introduce our new company name at the AACC meeting and look forward to welcoming returning and new customers and friends to Booth #4516. Come and learn more about the many ways that MedTest Dx can strengthen your clinical laboratory testing.”

MedTest Dx’s quality standards include FDA registration, 510(k) approval and CLIA classification, ISO 13485, GMP, USDA annual inspection for TRACES database, CMDCS, and CE Certification and Declaration of Conformity.

The company that in now MedTest Dx began with the 2011 purchase of Polymedco’s chemistry product line. The addition of Pointe Scientific brought high quality reagents, calibrators and controls, enzyme immunoassays and specialty assays to the new firm. The acquisition of Clinitox Diagostix added capabilities in drugs of abuse testing, enabling confirmation tests via LC/MS instrumentation, reagents and consumables. By acquiring Medical Laboratories Solutions (MLS), MedTest Dx gained a highly regarded clinical diagnostic laboratory service offering to complement and support the company’s instruments, assays and reagents.

