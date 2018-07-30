American Academy of Ophthalmology Launches New Scientific Journal Dedicated to Glaucoma Research

SAN FRANCISCO – July 30, 2018 – The American Academy of Ophthalmology today announced the launch of Ophthalmology® Glaucoma, a new scientific journal focused exclusively on glaucoma. As development of next-generation glaucoma devices and drugs surges,

Ophthalmology Glaucoma offers researchers an expanded opportunity to publish top-tier, original research of interest to glaucoma specialists around the world.

The Academy will publish Ophthalmology Glaucoma in partnership with the American Glaucoma Society. The partnership serves the mission of both organizations to advance scientific research and improve patient care. Henry Jampel, M.D., serves as editor-in-chief. Dr. Jampel is a professor of ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Jampel has assembled an editorial board comprised of some of the leading scientists within the field of glaucoma research.

The inaugural issue will be available online on Aug.13, with the print version mailed on Aug.15. Highlights:

Association between Rates of Retinal Nerve Fiber Layer Thinning and Previous Disc Hemorrhage in Glaucoma: Robert N. Weinreb, M.D.

Position of Central Retinal Vascular Trunk and Preferential Location of Glaucomatous Damage in Myopic Normal-Tension Glaucoma: Seok Hwan Kim, M.D.

“Our vision is for Ophthalmology Glaucoma to become the premier journal publishing top-quality, peer-reviewed research by glaucoma specialists for glaucoma specialists,” Dr. Jampel said. “Ophthalmology Glaucoma has the great virtue of being supported by two organizations – the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Glaucoma Society – that are dedicated to advancing research and patient care in glaucoma.

Ophthalmology Glaucoma is the second extension of Ophthalmology, the official journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. One of the most-read clinical publications within the medical specialty. Ophthalmology has an impact factor of 7.479. The new journal will benefit from the same expedient review and publication process as Ophthalmology and Ophthalmology® Retina. All accepted Ophthalmology Glaucoma manuscripts will be available immediately online (accepted manuscript version prior to copyediting).

A new issue will publish every other month. Authors seeking submission information can email aaojournal@aao.org.

“Expanding the Academy’s family of scientific journals provides a new channel for the growing volume of top-tier glaucoma research,” said David W. Parke II, MD, CEO for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “With so much new in the field, Ophthalmology Glaucoma will be a valuable resource for glaucoma specialists around the world.”

Ophthalmology Glaucoma is a free member benefit for the members of the American Glaucoma Society. Academy members may subscribe from the Academy’s online store at a special discounted rate. Those who are not members of the Academy or the American Glaucoma Society may subscribe through Elsevier, at: www.ophthalmologyglaucoma.org/action/ecommerce.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.

About Ophthalmology

Ophthalmology®, the official journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, publishes original, peer-reviewed, clinically-applicable research. The Ophthalmology franchise also includes two subspecialty publications. Ophthalmology® Retina, focuses exclusively on retina-related eye diseases and conditions. Ophthalmology® Glaucoma concentrates on glaucoma. Topics include the results of clinical trials, new diagnostic and surgical techniques, treatment methods, technology assessments, translational science reviews and editorials. For more information, visit www.aaojournal.org.

About the American Glaucoma Society The American Glaucoma Society is comprised of over 1,300 Glaucoma Specialists dedicated to sharing clinical and scientific information for the benefit of patients, colleagues, fellows and residents. The members of the American Glaucoma Society are glaucoma clinicians, surgeons, and scientists dedicated to improving lives of people with glaucoma by advancing knowledge and care through education, research, advocacy, and leadership. Since its inception in 1985, the scope of the Society has expanded tremendously, both at home and world-wide.

# # #