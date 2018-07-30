MedTest Dx Releases Two Innovative Solutions for the Growing Higher Throughput Segment of the Decentralized Testing Market at 2018 AACC Scientific Meeting

—MedTest Dx’s BC-5390 Automated 5-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer Is Ideal Choice to Streamline Workflow in the Hematology Lab—

Responding to customer requirements to handle increased volumes in decentralized clinical testing, MedTest Dx today announced the introduction of its BA-800M Clinical Analyzer for general chemistry with a full line of reagents and the launch of its BC-5390 5-Part Differential Hematology Analyzer at the 2018 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting.

The MedTest Dx BA-800M is a versatile, fully automated, cost effective, discrete random-access chemistry analyzer designed for mid- to large-volume clinical testing laboratories. With the introduction of MedTest Dx’s extensive menu of validated assays, the BA-800M Analyzer is now available with reagents manufactured in the U.S. in a GMP-regulated and ISO 13-485-certified environment. The BA-800M Clinical Analyzer has a throughput of 800 tests per hour and up to 1200 tests per hour including ISEs. It can perform routine and non-routine analysis simultaneously or independently, including chemistry, toxicology and specialty assays, and has STAT testing capability. The sample delivery module has a capacity of 300 samples and an independent sample carousel contains 140 positions for bar-coded collection tubes or sample cups. The analyzer offers many automated and intelligent features, including remote access diagnostic capability.

In a presentation* at AACC 2018, company researchers evaluated the performance of a number of the new MedTest assays for the BA-800M Clinical Analyzer compared to a reference testing analyzer, showing that the performance characteristics of the assays on the BA-800M Analyzer were comparable to other validated test systems. The BA-800M Analyzer is supported by MedTest Dx’s large field service team known for its strong customer focus and scientific and technical excellence.

The BC-5390 Automated 5-Part Hematology Analyzer provides rapid, reliable and flexible testing from just 33 uL of blood. It achieves accurate 21-parameter 5-part differential readouts by utilizing three proven technologies, with a throughput of 60 samples per hour. The BC-5390 Hematology Analyzer has closed tube sampling and its continuous batch 40-tube autoloader is equipped with random access. The Windows-based software makes it easy to perform routine tests, manage patient results, set up auto-cleaning and connect with a LIS server. The BC-5390 Hematology Analyzer is 510(k) cleared, CE-marked and device licensed by Health Canada Medical.

Wayne Brinster, Chief Executive Officer of MedTest Dx, commented, “Our MedTest Dx BA-800M Clinical Analyzer is an excellent core instrument for laboratories handling mid- to large-sized testing volumes. It is highly automated and has the versatility our customers want, is cost effective, and is now available with a broad menu of MedTest Dx-validated tests that allows them to create an efficient workflow. The BA-800M Analyzer is easily adapted to changes in the test mix and offers the flexibility to respond to new testing needs without having to do testing offline. Reagent use and maintenance are very efficient.”

Brinster continued, “The new BC-5390 Differential Hematology Analyzer is an ideal choice to streamline daily workflow in the hematology lab. It is a robust, flexible, automated system manufactured for reliability. Its easy-to-use software, lower cost, simplified reagent management and non-toxic consumables are popular with users. These two new solutions are excellent additions to our extensive product line further illustrating our ongoing commitment to providing high quality, comprehensive solutions tailored to the individual needs of our diverse clinical laboratory customer base. I invite our current and prospective customers to contact MedTest Dx to discuss our new and unique all-inclusive program for instruments, service and consumables based on their technical and volume needs.”

* Poster B-462 - Evaluation of Select Assays on the BA-800M Chemistry Analyzer, K. Maier, R. Brown, B. Medaugh. MedTest, Canton, MI; Wednesday, August 1, 2018; Technology/Design Development, Poster Session: 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM.

