Dana-Farber Launches Chinese-Language Website

Newswise — As part of an on-going commitment to expand access to reliable and up-to-date knowledge of cancer care and treatment, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is pleased to announce the launch of a Chinese-language section of their website at www.dana-farber.org/chinese.

The new pages will help provide Chinese-speaking populations in the United States and around the world with quality information about cancer therapies designed to treat the disease, as well as latest research. The website expansion will also explain Dana-Farber’s approach to cancer treatment, its unique services for patients and their families, and access to hundreds of clinical trials.

Specific features include:

Comprehensive information about the many kinds of cancer and cancer treatment

Information about Dana-Farber’s international patient program

A newsroom with stories about cancer research and innovations

Patient experiences and successes

A blog with stories of inspiration and information about cancer prevention, survivorship, nutrition, written for a general audience.

“We are committed to sharing Dana-Farber’s expertise in cancer treatment and research around the world. This web site expansion will provide quality, reliable information to Chinese speaking populations who are seeking information and assistance on cancer care,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.