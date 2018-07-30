Riverview Medical Center Named as one of the Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S.

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – July 31, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center has been named as the fourth most beautiful hospital in the U.S. through an annual competition run by Soliant Health, a leading specialty health care staffing provider and part of Adecco Group.

The medical center placed fifth in the competition in 2016 and second in 2017. Despite dropping two places this year, Riverview Medical Center received 5,500 more votes than last year, but could not catch the front runner, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida, which won with more than 65,000 total votes.

“The competition was fierce this year,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center. “Despite our fourth place standing, we are very proud to have brought national recognition to our beautiful corner of the world. We look forward to participating again next year, as we are confident that we are the most beautiful hospital – not just because we are fortunate to sit on the stunning Navesink River, but also for the incredible services, technologies and programs that we provide to our patients and guests.”

In addition to offering waterfront views, the medical center is also committed to providing the highest quality care. In 2017, Riverview Medical Center was ranked the eighth best hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report, and in 2018, was awarded a fourth consecutive ‘A’ rating by The Leapfrog Group, an independent organization that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on commitment to patient safety and for meeting the highest standards in the U.S.

“It’s not enough just to have a pretty face,” says Kelli O’Brien, chief operating officer at Riverview Medical Center. “We are 100 percent committed to ensuring that our patients receive the highest quality care from the moment they enter our doors to the time they go home. We aim to provide outstanding care in a serene, healing environment and despite the rankings, believe that Riverview Medical Center is truly the most beautiful hospital – inside and out.”

In addition to offering expert clinical care in a variety of fields, including surgery, cancer care, obstetrics and women’s services, outpatient procedures, emergency care and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, Riverview Medical Center also offers unique services such as a free concierge that will assist with personal errands, requests, and room service for both patients and guests.

For more information about Riverview Medical Center, please visit www.RiverviewMedicalCenter.com or call 732-741-2700.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 468-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

About Soliant

Soliant, part of the Adecco Group, is a leading provider of specialized healthcare staffing services to hospitals, schools, and other healthcare providers. By supplying traveling healthcare professionals on both temporary and direct hire assignments, Soliant delivers comprehensive healthcare staffing services across the United States. Soliant’s Most Beautiful Hospitals contest recognizes outstanding hospitals for their commitment to growing and improving their campuses and outpatient facilities. Soliant's teams of professionals are qualified to fill physician, nursing, therapy, pharmacy, healthcare IT, advanced practice, telehealth, special education, and other healthcare positions.

