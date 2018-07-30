FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

American Cleaning Institute Names Toxicologist James Kim as Associate Vice President, Science & Regulatory Affairs

Dr. Kim Joins ACI from OMB’s Office of Information & Regulatory Affairs (OIRA)

Newswise — Washington, DC – July 30, 2018 – James Kim, Ph.D., DABT, M.H.S., a toxicologist with extensive scientific and research experience in the public, private and academic sectors, has joined the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) as Associate Vice President, Science & Regulatory Affairs.

Dr. Kim most recently served as toxicologist with the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), Statistical and Science Policy Branch. OMB is part of the Executive Office of the President.

Dr. Kim worked at OIRA since December 2012, where he provided toxicology and risk assessment expertise during interagency reviews of significant federal regulatory actions, data collections, and influential and scientifically-significant documents and guidances produced by federal agencies.

Prior to his government service, Dr. Kim worked for scientific and research organizations, including International Life Sciences Institute’s Health and Environmental Sciences Institute (HESI), where he served as Senior Scientific Program Manager; and TetraTech Sciences, where he worked as Toxicologist and Program Director.

“Dr. Kim’s extensive experience as a toxicologist and researcher, working in both the public and private sectors, will enhance ACI’s capabilities as a leading science-based organization,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “His knowledge and expertise will be an enormous benefit to our member companies as we continually expand our understanding of the benefits and safety of cleaning products and their ingredients.”

The author or co-author of more than 30 published, peer-reviewed research articles, Dr. Kim received his Ph.D. in Toxicological Sciences from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, Department of Environmental Health Sciences. He also received his Master of Health Sciences in Immunology and a B.A. in Biology while studying at Johns Hopkins.

“Dr. Kim’s experiences in the laboratory and application of his toxicological and risk assessment expertise in reviews of federal rules and regulations will be a terrific asset to ACI and our member companies throughout the cleaning product supply chain,” said Richard Sedlak, ACI Executive Vice President, Technical & International Affairs.

