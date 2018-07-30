Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Unveil Next-Generation Analyzer at AACC and Share Research on IVDs for application in Cardiology, Infectious Disease and Endocrinology

RARITAN, N.J. (July 30, 2018) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced it will officially unveil the VITROS® XT 7600 Integrated System*, now available in numerous countries that accept CE Mark, at the 2018 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. It also will present seven scientific posters highlighting performance of assays that are part of its offerings for sepsis, Chagas, diabetes and other conditions. In addition to the VITROS® XT 7600*, Ortho will display additional clinical lab and immunohematology analyzers and other solutions in its booth (No. 612). The conference will be held July 29 - August 2 at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago.

"Ortho is committed to innovation that helps our customers achieve their goals of enhancing medical value while increasing efficiency," said Robert Yates, chief operating officer for Ortho. "We're delighted to officially reveal at AACC Ortho's VITROS® XT 7600*, which introduces fundamental change to the way labs operate, and to present insightful posters in the areas of cardiology, infectious disease and endocrinology."

Ortho will display the following posters at the conference:

Performance Evaluation of the VITROS® hs Troponin I Assay* on the VITROS® 5600 Integrated and VITROS® 3600 and ECi/ECiQ Immunodiagnostic Systems

Poster Session: July 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Shari Jackson , senior scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

, senior scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics An Evaluation of Performance of the VITROS® Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-T. cruzi (Chagas) Assay*

Poster Session: August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Paul Contestable, principal scientist and technical leader, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Method Comparison of the VITROS® Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-T. cruzi (Chagas) Assay* to the Ortho® T. cruzi ELISA Test System

Poster Session: August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Paul Contestable, principal scientist and technical leader, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Performance Evaluation of the VITROS® Immunodiagnostic Products B·R·A·H·M·S PCT Assay* on the VITROS 3600 Immunodiagnostic Systems

Poster Session: August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Godwin Ogbonna , PhD., FACB, principal scientist, Research & Development, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Development of the Novel and New Multi-Test VITROS® XT Chemistry Products Slides*

Poster Session: August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Ted DiMagno , PhD., principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Performance of the ARK Diagnostics, Inc., ARK TM Methotrexate Assay on the VITROS® 4600 Chemistry System and the VITROS® 5600 Integrated System

Poster Session: August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Karen Ackles , senior scientist, assay R&D, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Performance of the Sentinel Diagnostics C-Reactive Protein Ultra (MP)® Assay on the VITROS® 4600 Chemistry System and the VITROS® 5600 Integrated System

Poster Session: August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Gary Snodgrass , principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

In addition to its seven posters, Ortho collaborated with partners on the following research that will be presented at AACC:

Performance of Diazyme Lp(a) Assay Assay on the VITROS® 4600 Chemistry System and the VITROS® 5600 Integrated System

Performance of the Diazyme Laboratories Inc. Glycated Serum Protein Assay on the VITROS® 4600 Chemistry System and the VITROS® 5600 Integrated System

Performance of a five member panel of Bio-Rad Laboratories HIV Quality Controls on the Ortho VITROS® HIV Combo assay

Ortho's latest analyzer to receive CE Mark, the VITROS® XT 7600 Integrated System*, which will be on display in Ortho's booth, combines proprietary dry slide technology with sophisticated digital imaging capabilities and the potential to perform two separate lab tests simultaneously, introducing digital chemistry to clinical lab management.

Additional products on display at Ortho's booth include VITROS® 3600 Immunodiagnostic Systems, VITROS® 4600 Chemistry Systems, VITROS® 5600 Integrated Systems, VITROS® Automation Solutions and immunohematology analyzers, ORTHO VISION® and ORTHO VISION® Max.

At the booth, visitors can explore Ortho's commitment to innovation firsthand with the virtual reality experience LabBuilder, which allows users to reimagine what's possible by creating a digital lab that fits their needs. Attendees can learn more about the new VITROS® XT 7600* and Ortho's dedication to enhanced laboratory operations and improved patient experience with product demonstrations, which will occur in the booth every 45 minutes.

* In Development – Not approved or cleared in the United States

Product availability subject to local regulatory requirements

