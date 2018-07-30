Dr. Elizabeth “Libby” Mahaffey Receives the Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from the ACEN

Newswise — (July 31, 2018) The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) is proud to celebrate Dr. Libby Mahaffey, the inaugural recipient of the Accreditation Commission in Nursing Education’s (ACEN) Lifetime Achievement Award for Service. Dr. Mahaffey was presented the award at the first ACEN Conference during the opening ceremony on July 12, 2018. The ACEN instituted the award to honor extraordinary individuals who have made indelible contributions to nursing education, nursing practice, and/or accreditation over a sustained period.

“OADN is extremely proud of Dr. Mahaffey and we join the ACEN in celebrating her legacy and career of accomplishments. She has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the field through her leadership and enduring commitment to excellence in nursing education,” says OADN President Dr. Christy Dryer.

Dr. Mahaffey, who serves as Chair of OADN’s Academy for Associate Degree Nursing, is the Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, at Hinds Community College, where she has worked for 36 years, teaching 22 years in the Associate Degree Nursing program. She is responsible for twelve nursing and allied health programs and the operation of the Nursing/Allied Health Center. Dr. Mahaffey received a BS in Nursing, an MSc in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing with a Cross-Cultural Emphasis and Teaching Focus, and a PhD in Adult Education. Dr. Mahaffey is active in state and national professional organizations including clinical specialty organizations as well as academic and career technical organizations.

A previous president of OADN, Dr. Mahaffey remains active in the state and national organization. Inducted as a Fellow in the Academy of Associate Degree Nursing in 2016, she was appointed as the first chair of the Academy in 2017. Dr. Mahaffey is a program evaluator and serves on the Evaluation Review Panel for the ACEN, where she served on the Board of Commissioners from 2006-2012 and was chair of the Board of Commissioners from 2008-2012. Dr. Mahaffey has served as a consultant for accreditation, assessment and evaluation, curriculum redesign, strategic planning, and leadership development. Involved in policy work as well, she has testified in state senate committees, advocating for nursing faculty salary increases and for the introduction of practical nursing programs in high schools.

“Together with our partner the ACEN, OADN celebrates the accomplishments of Dr. Libby Mahaffey and congratulates her on receiving this prestigious award. Libby Mahaffey has been a tireless advocate for the nursing profession over the course of her career,” says Donna Meyer, CEO of OADN. “Her efforts to strengthen the workforce and build bridges within nursing and other professions have both advanced the profession and patient care across the nation. As Chair of the Academy of Associate Degree Nursing, Libby continues to serve a role model for excellence in nursing education and program leadership.”