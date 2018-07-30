Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho's VITROS® Systems

Newswise — RARITAN, N.J. (April 5, 2018) – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced an international distribution and co-promotion agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to provide 14 assays used to monitor therapeutic drugs, immunosuppressive drugs and drugs of abuse. The agreement is part of Ortho's ongoing MicroTip Partnership Assays program, through which Ortho collaborates with other diagnostics companies to validate and deliver a broad range of assays to the hospitals, hospital networks and labs who use Ortho's VITROS® 4600 Chemistry System and VITROS® 5600 Integrated System.

The immunosuppressive drugs tests covered by this agreement are used to monitor transplant patients to prevent over-suppression or organ rejection, while the therapeutic drug tests are used to confirm drug levels in the body and monitor compliance and toxicity. The testing menu for drugs of abuse is used to monitor both illicit and prescription drugs in cases of suspected abuse. It includes tests used to monitor and treat opioid addiction and those used to check levels of pain medication.

"This new agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific will help us meet customer needs, now and into the future, helping health care professionals grapple with persistent and significant problems like opioid addiction and treatment," said Robert Yates, Ortho's chief operating officer. "Ortho is committed to its robust internal R&D programs, as well as collaborating with other innovative companies to expand its menu and bring greater medical value to our customers."

The assays will initially be launched in North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

