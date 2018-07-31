Mini MBA speed-networking day

Newswise — The William J Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen's University Belfast recently hosted a business speed networking day for participants on the popular Mini MBA programme at the University.

The intensive five-day Mini MBA programme, which is sponsored by Allstate NI, delivers an extensive grounding in the essentials of management and leadership in business, giving participants an understanding of what to expect and how to maximise impact, as well as opportunities to network with global leaders in the business community.

Pictured (L-R) are leaders from the business community who facilitated the speed-networking day, including: Darina Armstrong, Chief Executive at the Progressive Building Society; Alan Hill, Buyer at Harry Corry; Paula Kennedy Garcia, Vice-President at Convergys; Alan Cooke, Head of Corporate Development at Secure Broadcast; Dr Joanne Murphy, interim Director of the William J Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen’s University Belfast; John Healy, Managing Director at Allstate NI; Janice Spence, Director at Donaldson McConnell & Co; Colin Neill, CEO at Hospitality Ulster; and John Armstrong, Chief Executive at CEF.