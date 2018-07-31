Wolters Kluwer and the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care Announce Publishing Partnership

Newswise — July 31, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today it will begin publishing The Journal of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care from the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care (ANAC). Under the new partnership, Wolters Kluwer will publish the clinical and scientific journal in its Lippincott Portfolio beginning January 2019.

The Journal of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care (JANAC) is a peer-reviewed, international nursing journal that covers the full spectrum of the global HIV epidemic. Editorial content focuses on prevention, evidence-based care management, interprofessional clinical care, research, advocacy, policy, education, social determinants of health, epidemiology, and program development.

“In partnering with Wolters Kluwer, the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care has an opportunity to advance excellence in scientific, clinical and heath policy initiatives for our members and the nursing community at large,” remarked ANAC Board President Jeffrey Kwong, DNP, MPH, ANP-BC, FAANP. “We are proud of our journal, a peer-reviewed publication that is focused on nurse-led scientific research. We look forward to collaborating with Wolters Kluwer to foster innovation and excellence in our publication as we take JANAC to the next level.”

Adds Jayne Marks, Vice President of Global Publishing for Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning Research & Practice, “The goal of the ANAC is to prevent HIV infections, and we’re honored to help them achieve this mission by broadening the reach of their journal content to a global audience.”

JANAC will join a high-impact portfolio of infectious disease journals that includes AIDS, Current Opinion in HIV and AIDS, Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes, and Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer, headquartered in the Netherlands, reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.