CSU Campuses Receive $7.1M to Support STEM Educators

​Newswise — Six California State University campuses earned National Science Foundation funding to support educational opportunities for math and science majors pursuing a K-12 teaching credential.

The campuses—Chico, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Marcos and Stanislaus—received a combined $7.1 million in funding from the NSF's Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, which supports the development of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teachers.

The 2017-18 awards fund campus projects that will lead to a more robust and diverse talent pipeline of K-12 science and math teachers—with a focus on recruiting candidates from underrepresented communities.

The projects will also help address the state's shortage of credentialed STEM teachers. California continues to face a critical shortage of qualified math and science teachers with a projected need upwards of 33,000 additional teachers in the next 10 years.

"The Noyce grants support the CSU's leadership as the nation's largest preparer of educators and of future STEM teachers," said Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, CSU's assistant vice chancellor of Educator Preparation & Public School Programs. "The funding also strengthens the CSU's commitment to help address California's teacher shortage and supports a critical state and national priority to develop a diverse science and technology workforce."

Most of the awards will fund scholarships and stipends for undergraduate and teacher credential students at the campuses. Each recipient can receive up to three years of scholarships with stipends of up to $10,000 per year during upper-division and credential study.

Each must also fulfill a teaching obligation in a high-need school district. Scholarship and stipend recipients are required to complete two years of teaching for each year of support.

Since the Noyce program was created in 2002, the CSU has received over 50 awards at 22 campuses—totaling more than $45 million.

The CSU is a leader in the state and nation in the quality of its teacher education programs. As the largest producer of teachers in the state and among the largest in the nation, the CSU produces more than 6,800 teaching graduates every year and more than 1,500 are STEM teachers.

Learn more about how the CSU is leading math and science education across California at https://www2.calstate.edu/impact-of-the-csu/teacher-education/Pages/math-science-teacher-initiative.aspx

