NLN Names UAH College of Nursing a 2018 Center of Excellence in Nursing Education

Newswise — The College of Nursing at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) was named a National League for Nursing (NLN) 2018 Center of Excellence in recognition of its efforts to promote the pedagogical expertise of faculty. In her congratulations to the 2018 class of NLN Centers of Excellence, NLN President G. Rumay Alexander offered the organization’s "deepest gratitude for creating and sustaining educational excellence" in nursing.

The honor underscores the College’s emphasis on creating an environment that fosters pedagogical expertise and faculty development to ensure student success. "Our students have been the most important focus in the transformation of our programs," says Dr. Marsha Howell Adams, dean of the College. "From advising doctoral students to improving support for freshmen to transforming our curriculum, the College has never lost sight of its goal: caring for our students, supporting our students, and producing strong, competent, innovative nurse leaders."

As for being named a 2018 Center of Excellence, Dr. Adams calls it "a tremendous honor" for the College. "I would like to thank Dr. Rita Ferguson, chair of the Strategic Management Committee for leading this effort," she says. "I would also like to thank the College’s faculty, who submitted content, and the writing team, who was responsible for addressing each criterion in the 100-page application."

The College will be formally recognized on Friday, Sept. 14, during the Honors Convocation at the 2018 NLN Education Summit, an annual event that draws a capacity crowd of nurse faculty, deans, administrators, and professionals from allied health organizations.

Each year since 2004, the NLN has invited nursing schools to apply to become a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education institution, based on their ability to demonstrate in measurable terms sustained excellence in faculty development, nursing education research, or student learning and professional development. As Dr. Beverly Malone, NLN CEO, explains, "Centers of Excellence help raise the bar for all nursing programs by role modeling visionary leadership and environments of inclusive excellence that nurture the next generation of a strong and diverse nursing workforce to advance the health of the nation and the global community."

The National League for Nursing is the premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education. The NLN offers faculty development, networking opportunities, testing services, nursing research grants, and public policy initiatives to its more than 40,000 individual and more than 1,200 institutional members, comprising nursing education programs across the spectrum of higher education and health care organizations.