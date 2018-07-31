 
Expert Available to Discuss Facebook Finding, Removing More Fake Accounts

    • Facebook announced Tuesday it had removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram because of “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” The social media giant identified connections between the accounts and politically motivated campaigns and protests. Information science expert Brian Keegan is available for media interviews.

    Keegan, an assistant professor in the College of Media, Communication and Information, studies the intersection of human-computer interaction and the dynamics of large-scale online communication. He can speak about the growth of fake social media accounts and what platforms like Facebook can do to combat their influence.
    brian.keegan@colorado.edu

    For help arranging interviews, contact:
    Andrew Sorensen, CU Boulder media relations
    andrew.sorensen@colorado.edu
    303-492-3114

