‘Perpetrators of mayhem’ will take advantage of 3D-printed guns, expert says

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- Beginning Aug. 1, anyone with access to a 3D printer will be able to create their own plastic firearm using a template available online.

Linda Teplin, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University, is an expert in correlates of violence, specifically firearm violence, public health policy and criminalization of the mentally ill. She can be reached at lindateplin@northwestern.edu or 773-477-0500.

Quote from Professor Teplin

“No restrictions, background checks or serial number? Now, guns are available to anyone — even a child — who can use a computer and has a 3D printer. We cannot reduce the epidemic of firearm violence if we increase the availability of guns. Sportsmen, law enforcement and people who want guns only for protection can purchase them through normal channels.

“Who will take advantage of 3D-printed guns? Perpetrators of mayhem.”

More about Teplin

Teplin is also a professor of medicine in the Feinberg School of Medicine and a professor of sociology in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and holds appointments with the School of Education and Social Policy and Institute for Policy Research.

More news at Northwestern Now

Find experts on our Faculty Experts Hub

Follow @NUSources for expert perspectives