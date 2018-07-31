Translational Hypertension Symposium to Explore Guideline Implementation Strategies and the Future of Blood Pressure Research

Newswise — The second annual University of Utah Translational Hypertension Symposium assembles national experts in hypertension treatment and research, and will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., near the University campus in Salt Lake City. This event is free and open to health care providers, scientists, and the public. Registration is required.

With the new 2017 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association blood pressure guidelines reclassifying millions of Americans with hypertension and recommending lower blood pressure thresholds for treatment initiation and intensification, clinicians and health care systems are determining how to best implement the new recommendations. Meanwhile, the diverse impacts on individual patients and healthcare systems are still being discovered.

Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, the 2018 Symposium addresses these timely topics and more. Featured speakers include:

Keynote speaker Paul Whelton, MD, MSc, Tulane University, Chair of the 2017 ACC/AHA Blood Pressure Guideline Writing Committee, who will map the future of hypertension research;

Nick Pajewski, PhD, Wake Forest School of Medicine, who will present results from the SPRINT-MIND clinical trial, identifying impacts of blood pressure control on cognitive impairment;

Daichi Shimbo, MD, Columbia University Medical Center, and Paul Muntner, PhD, University of Alabama, Birmingham, who will discuss the future of blood pressure measurement;

Kathleen Lynch, PharmD, Cedars Sinai, who will present BARBER-2, a study of blood pressure reduction in black barbershops;

Ann Marie Navar, MD, PhD, Duke University School of Medicine, an expert in cardiovascular disease prevention.

For full details, including the agenda, please visit the website: https://medicine.utah.edu/htn-symposium/

To register, please visit the RSVP link: http://bit.ly/HTN2018

Early Stage Investigator Workshop

An Early-Stage Investigator (ESI) Workshop will be held the day after the symposium, on Sept. 20, 2018. This is an exciting and unique opportunity for ESIs to learn how to access and design hypertension-related analyses using the Jackson Heart Study (JHS) and to write clear manuscript proposals, with one-on-one mentoring from senior JHS investigators.

The objective of this full day session is to teach ESIs about the manuscript proposal process, data access, and blood pressure-related research methods for the JHS.

Applications for the ESI Workshop are due Friday, August 3rd, and awardees will be notified by August 10th. To apply to the ESI Workshop, please visit: http://bit.ly/HTN2018Award.