Cedars-Sinai Awards $5.9M to Support Los Angeles Safety Net

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 1, 2018) – In its fourth year of awarding grants to community organizations that work to strengthen the social safety net in Los Angeles, Cedars-Sinai is donating $5.9 million to programs that address the physical and behavioral health needs of Los Angeles' most vulnerable populations.

The 2018 grants include two new awards to programs that enhance behavioral health services at community health centers. One of those grants will fund a fellowship, led by faculty from UC Davis and UC Irvine, to provide psychiatric training to primary care providers. The second grant is to a program led by the Center for Care Innovations to help address the opioid addiction crisis by supporting community clinics that are developing and reinforcing Medication-Assisted Treatment Services.

As part of Cedars-Sinai's ongoing efforts to address the needs of L.A.'s homeless population, The People Concern received a grant for a pilot program for a homeless navigator. The new program is intended to help homeless patients, cared for in the Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital Emergency Department, navigate public and private social services programs. Other grants addressing homelessness include funds for United Way: Home for Good; Step Up on Second, which works in alignment with the City of West Hollywood to reduce chronic homelessness; and Imagine LA, which is launching a new volunteer program to help homeless families.

A significant portion of the grant money directly supports community health centers, where more than 1.6 million Angelenos turn for healthcare. The funding represents Cedars-Sinai's ongoing efforts to elevate the financial and administrative effectiveness of these clinics through the Cedars-Sinai Community Clinic Initiative. Grantees include the Los Angeles Christian Health Centers; the Korean Health, Education Information & Research Center (KHEIR) in Koreatown; Venice Family Clinic; Eisner Health; Planned Parenthood and the Saban Community Clinic.

"The role of community health centers continues to grow in importance for L.A.'s most vulnerable population," says Jonathan Schreiber, chief community engagement officer at Cedars-Sinai. "With our grants and leadership programs, we are working to strengthen clinics' operational efficiency and enhance the quality of care available to all Angelenos."

For a full list of the Cedars-Sinai grantees, please click here.

