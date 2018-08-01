Media Advisory: DHS S&T to Host Stakeholder Summit for First Responder Industry, August 9

Newswise — WASHINGTON—On August 9, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will host an International Forum to Advance First Responder Innovation (IFAFRI) Stakeholder Summit. The IFAFRI event is a unique international initiative aimed at reaching out to the homeland security industrial base to provide critical information on high priority capability gaps in the global first responder market. Furthermore, the event will highlight global needs, allowing industry to align development of technology and solutions to real-world requirements.

IFAFRI is an organization of government leaders from 13 nations focused on enhancing and expanding the development of affordable, innovative technology for first responders worldwide. The current capability gaps that have been identified by IFAFRI and first responder market analysis publications can be found at: https://internationalresponderforum.org/ .

Thursday, August 9, 2018

8:30 a.m. EDT DHS S&T will host an International Forum to Advance First Responder Innovation (IFAFRI) Stakeholder Summit to provide critical information on the first responder global market and high priority global capability gaps.

National Association of Home Builders

1201 15th Street NW

Washington, DC 20005

Register at: http://www.cvent.com/d/3gqfv1

