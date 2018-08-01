Penn Medicine Parkinson’s Disease Experts Available For Comment on Alan Alda Diagnosis

With today’s treatment options for Parkinson’s disease, many patients can live full, active lives for many years. Great strides have been achieved at reducing long-term disability for the disease.

Recently, Governor Ed Rendell announced his Parkinson’s diagnosis and treatment at Penn Medicine. With help from his medical team at Pennsylvania Hospital, his physician therapists at Good Shepherd Penn Partners, and his personal trainer, he continues to manage his symptoms while sticking to a rigorous schedule he has followed for years, dating back to his tenure as Governor and Philadelphia mayor.

For most patients, the problems are generally much worse in anticipation than reality. It’s not to say that this isn’t a potentially disabling disease, but it’s a very heterogeneous one with variability in signs, symptoms, severity, and rate of progression. For example, Parkinson’s is often characterized by tremors, but about one third of patients never develop tremors. Penn experts can speak about the myths surrounding Parkinson’s, the treatment of the disease—including boxing programs—and future breakthroughs, such as the use of precision medicine to tailor therapies for Parkinson’s patients based on their genes.

Matthew B. Stern, MD, director emeritus of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Centerat Pennsylvania Hospital, can speak about what patients and caregivers need to know about the disease, as well as treatment options.

Alice Chen-Plotkin, MD, Parker Family associate professor of Neurology, can discuss her work advancing the field by exploring precision medicine for Parkinson’s disease, looking at how to tailor therapies for individual patients based on their genes.

Kacy Cullen, PhD, research associate professor of Neurosurgery, can discuss upcoming breakthroughs in treatment, and his work to create the first implantable tissue-engineered brain pathways in an attempt to “turn back the clock” on the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.

