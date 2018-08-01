 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Actor Alan Alda recently revealed he has Parkinson’s Disease. Dr. Amber Van Laar, neurologist at UPMC, is available to discuss the disease and current treatment options.

Article ID: 698372

Released: 1-Aug-2018 10:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Neuro, Parkinson’s Disease, Local - Pennsylvania
KEYWORDS
  • Parkinson Disease, Neurology

    • Dr. Amber Van Laar is a neurologist at UPMC. She can explain Parkinson's Disease, discuss current treatment options and future treatments in the works and offer insight on the importance of a public figure like Alan Alda discussing his condition. 

    Dr. Van Laar is available for interviews all day today, Aug. 1.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!