St. Mary’s College of Maryland Named a 2018-19 College of Distinction

Newswise — St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been recognized for its committed implementation of high-impact educational practices, earning its title as one of the nation’s Colleges of Distinction.

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of a review of each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, alumni success, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to the Four Distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.

As one of only two public honors colleges in the country, St. Mary’s College has proven itself to be at the forefront of American higher education with a modern, student-centered approach to teaching, boasting a small 10 to 1 student to faculty ratio guaranteeing students receive individualized attention. With a unique learning environment along the banks of the St. Mary’s River, the College’s programming engages students with character-building and provides the skills needed for continuing their education or beginning their career path.

More than 40 percent of St. Mary’s College students earn college credit and valuable life experience while participating in study abroad programs in 18 different countries, as well as through intensive internships within the United States and across the world, and annually performing more than 9,000 hours of volunteer work in the local community.

St. Mary’s College is ranked #1 in Peace Corps Volunteers among small colleges, #6 among the Top 50 Green Colleges by Princeton Review, and 5th public liberal arts college by U.S. News & World Report.

About St. Mary’s College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025. St. Mary’s College, designated the Maryland state honors college in 1992, is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook have honored schools throughout the U.S. for their excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education. The cohort of schools in the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on the undergraduate experience. The website and annual guidebooks provide dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.