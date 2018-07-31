IMV Congratulates Sysmex America, Inc. for their Outstanding Service /

Hematology:

Best System Performance

Best Customer Satisfaction

Best Service

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis and flow cytometry testing technology is reshaping the world of diagnostics. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Sysmex, founded in 1968, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” To learn more about Sysmex America, please visit www.sysmex.com/us.

About the Awards

Clinical laboratory tests are critical to the management of patients and to the diagnosis of disease throughout the world. These in vitro tests rely on a wide variety of instruments to measure the relevant analytes in all types of body fluids, including serum, blood, urine, and others. The laboratory instruments are used for everything from performing routine assays that identify early indications of disease to tests that aid in the diagnosis of illness for patients with complaints and symptoms.

Understanding what influences user satisfaction with laboratory instrumentation, instrument service, and instrument manufacturers is key to helping manufacturers insure that these tests are performed in a timely manner on accurate and reliable equipment.

IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory reports derived from extensive phone interviews with laboratory testing professionals in hospitals in the U.S. These reports present an independent analysis of service trends in laboratory diagnostics and include manufacturer ratings for each instrument type. Laboratory professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the instrument manufacturers, the system performance and the service received for their laboratory testing instruments. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, where 10 = “excellent” and 1 = “very poor”. Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses, which are represented by satisfaction ratings of 9 or 10 on this scale.

The 2018 ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory awards are based on interviews conducted in 2018 with respondents in 2,075 clinical testing locations having 4,779 instruments.

The awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS responses in each of three categories, representing the industry BEST OF: Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The BEST OF Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer that has the highest %HS responses when respondents are asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer. The BEST OF System Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The BEST OF Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.