Exercise and activity key for Parkinson's disease

Article ID: 698392

Released: 1-Aug-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Exercise and Fitness, Parkinson’s Disease
KEYWORDS
  • Parkinson's Disease, Exercise, Physical Activity

    • David Standaert, MD, PhD., a leading Parkinson's clinicial and researcher, echos Alan Alda's comments about the benefits of exercise and physical actiivity for Parkinson's patients. "Studies done at UAB's Center for Exercise Medicine give credence to the idea that exercise, perhaps even strenous exercise, can have great impact in managing Parkinson's disease." 

    UAB has a robust Parkinson's program, in basic and clinical reserach and clinical care. UAB's broadcast news studio is available for interviews:

    http://www.uab.edu/news/journalists/studio

     

     

