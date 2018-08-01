Exercise and activity key for Parkinson's disease

David Standaert, MD, PhD., a leading Parkinson's clinicial and researcher, echos Alan Alda's comments about the benefits of exercise and physical actiivity for Parkinson's patients. "Studies done at UAB's Center for Exercise Medicine give credence to the idea that exercise, perhaps even strenous exercise, can have great impact in managing Parkinson's disease."

UAB has a robust Parkinson's program, in basic and clinical reserach and clinical care. UAB's broadcast news studio is available for interviews:

