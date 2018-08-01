 
Medicinal plants to be showcased at garden walk

Learn about medicinal plant products

  • Credit: UIC/Roberta Dupuis-Devlin

    Dorothy Bradley Atkins Medicinal Plant Garden, UIC College of Pharmacy

  • Credit: UIC/Roberta Dupuis-Devlin

    Milk thistle, a flowering herb related to the daisy and ragweed family, is sometimes used as a natural treatment for liver problems such as cirrhosis, jaundice and hepatitis. From the Dorothy Bradley Atkins Medicinal Plant Garden, UIC College of Pharmacy

    • The University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy and the UIC/National Institutes of Health Center for Botanical Dietary Supplements Research will host an open-to-the-public garden walk and lecture to celebrate the first and only urban medicinal plant garden in Chicago.

    WHERE:

    Dorothy Bradley Atkins Medicinal Plant Garden
    833 S. Wood St. (corner of Wood and Polk streets)

    WHEN:

    Friday, August 3
    10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    DETAILS:

    The Dorothy Bradley Atkins Medicinal Plant Garden contains more than 200 species of medicinal plants, including black cohosh, purple coneflower and floxglove, whose chemical compounds are used to treat various conditions around the world. Doel Soejarto, professor emeritus of pharmacognosy at UIC and a renowned plant scientist, helps direct the garden.

    Joseph M. Betz, acting director of the Office of Dietary Supplements at the National Institutes of Health, will give a keynote address at noon in room B36 of the College of Pharmacy (833 S. Wood St.). Betz will discuss the complexity of medicinal plant products. Expert guided tours are available from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

    More information is available online or e-mail belkin3@uic.edu.

