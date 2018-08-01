Expert says people 3D-printing guns put themselves at risk

“Consider that 3D printing on a consumer level is not really designed to produce firearms. Real firearms cost what they do due to the engineering required to make them function safely. A printed gun might blow up immediately when fired, though even if it works more than once, you have no confidence in when it’ll have a catastrophic failure.

“Relatedly, although the law allows people to build firearms of certain kinds, it’s a legal gray area. For example, if you add a metal tube as a barrel to a plastic 3D printed gun to make it stronger, you run the risk of contravening (disobeying) regulations under the National Firearms Act.”

