 
Return to Article List

Vanderbilt political scientists and polling experts are available to discuss TN statewide primaries

Article ID: 698407

Released: 1-Aug-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Vanderbilt University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Elections News, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Primaries, Election, election 2018, midterm election, Midterm Elections,
  • Tennessee, U.S. Senate
  • + Show More

    • Vanderbilt political scientists available to discuss Tennessee primaries happening Aug. 2

    Vanderbilt political scientists and polling experts John Geer and Josh Clinton are available to discuss the Tennessee gubernatorial and Senate primaries happening tomorrow—by phone and on-air. As co-directors of the Vanderbilt Poll, Geer and Clinton are deeply familiar with the Tennessee electorate.

    The most recent Vanderbilt Poll shows Tennessee remains a center-right state, as it has been for a long time; Geer says the selection of a Trump-aligned Republican candidate, such as Rep. Diane Black, could potentially pave a path forward for the moderate Democrat, former Nashville Gov. Karl Dean, who is very popular with independents. Independents make up about third of the state’s electorate.

    However, the crowded field makes it entirely possible that one of the Republicans with less of a national profile will win the primary, and Geer and Clinton can help readers understand the implications for the state’s politics.

    Though Blackburn and Bredesen are likely to win their primaries for Senate handily, Geer and Clinton can, of course, discuss those candidates as well.

    BROADCAST NOTE: Vanderbilt has a campus broadcast facility for on-air interviews. VUStar is free to use, except for reserving fiber time: https://news.vanderbilt.edu/resources/vustar/

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!