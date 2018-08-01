Psychologists Discuss Effects of Immigration on Mental Health

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO -- With the issue of immigration featured prominently in the news, psychologists at the 126th Annual Convention of the American Psychological Association will be discussing many aspects of the topic, including the psychological harm to migrant youth in detention facilities and how psychologists are responding to the needs of immigrant communities. Following is a list of relevant sessions.

Session 1037: “Exploring the Psychological and Social Harm to Immigrant Youth and Families in Detention Facilities,” Symposium, Thursday, Aug. 9, 8-9:50 a.m. PDT, Room 158, Upper Mezzanine – South Building, Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, Calif.

Session 1334: “Beyond Social Justice Work of International Immigrant Scholars, Practitioners: Global Justice,” Symposium, Thursday, Aug. 9, 3-3:50 p.m. PDT, Room 3011, Level 3 – West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2020: “Black Ethnics: Educational, Identity, and Occupational Outcomes of Black Immigrants,” Symposium, Friday, Aug. 10, 8-8:50 a.m. PDT, Room 2014, Level 2 – West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2034: “Psychologists Responding to the Needs of Immigrants in the Context of Sociopolitical Hostility,” Discussion, Friday, Aug. 10, 8-9:50 a.m. PDT, Room 2022, Level 2 – West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2138: “Immigration Policies and the Well-Being of Young Latinos: A Multidisciplinary Approach,” Symposium, Friday, Aug. 10, 10-11:50 a.m. PDT, Room 3007, Level 3 – West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 3206: “Dreaming of a Better Community: Latinx Immigrant Social Justice and Action in the Age of Trump,” Discussion, Saturday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. PDT, Room 3018, Level 3 – West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 3306: “Out of the Box Alliances: Advocating for Undocumented Immigrants in the Face of Uncertainty,” Symposium, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2-2:50 p.m. PDT, Room 160, Upper Mezzanine – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 3350: “Making Psychology a Sanctuary Discipline: A Call to Protect and Humanize Immigrants,” Symposium, Saturday, Aug. 11, 4-4:50 p.m. PDT, Room 151, Upper Mezzanine – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 4030: “Novel Approaches to Improving Evidenced-Based Interventions for Ethnic Minority and Immigrant Youth,” Symposium, Sunday, Aug. 12, 8-9:50 a.m. PDT, Rooms 310 and 311, Level 3 – South Building, Moscone Center.

The convention program is online. Printed programs will also be available on site. Selected papers will be available electronically upon request. For more information on program topics, contact APA Public Affairs.

