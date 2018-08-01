In Aftermath of Actor Alan Alda’s News, What Does a Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis Mean?

UC San Diego Health neurologist and director of Movement Disorders Center can talk about the challenges of the condition, current treatments (there is no cure) and future therapies



Award-winning actor Alan Alda has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms begin gradually, perhaps starting with a barely noticeable tremor, but can progress to difficulty in walking or movement, stiffness, loss of automatic movements, such as blinking and smiling, and speech impairment.

Irene Litvan, MD, is the Tasch Endowed Professor in Parkinson Disease Research at UC San Diego School of Medicine and director of the Movement Disorders Center, which specializes in treating Parkinson's disease and related disorders.