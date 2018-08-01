 
In Aftermath of Actor Alan Alda’s News, What Does a Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis Mean?

    Irene Litvan, MD, director of the Movement Disorders Center at UC San Diego Health, which specializes in treating Parkinson’s disease and related disorders.

    • UC San Diego Health neurologist and director of Movement Disorders Center can talk about the challenges of the condition, current treatments (there is no cure) and future therapies

    Award-winning actor Alan Alda has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms begin gradually, perhaps starting with a barely noticeable tremor, but can progress to difficulty in walking or movement, stiffness, loss of automatic movements, such as blinking and smiling, and speech impairment.

    Irene Litvan, MD, is the Tasch Endowed Professor in Parkinson Disease Research at UC San Diego School of Medicine and director of the Movement Disorders Center, which specializes in treating Parkinson’s disease and related disorders.  To speak with Litvan about Parkinson’s disease research or treatment, please contact Scott LaFee at 858-249-0456 or slafee@ucsd.edu

