Psychologists Discuss Suicide Epidemic

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO – U.S. suicide rates are on the rise, with nearly 45,000 Americans dying by their own hand each year. Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and recent suicides by celebrities Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade have made international headlines. Psychology has much to say about suicide’s causes and strategies to prevent it. Psychologists at the 126th Annual Convention of the American Psychological Association will discuss these and other aspects of the topic. Following is a list of relevant sessions.

Session 1164: “Understanding Risk and Resilience for Suicidal Ideation and Attempts in Transgender Veterans,” Symposium, Thursday, Aug. 9, 11a.m. PDT, Room 104, Lobby Level – South Building, Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, Calif.

Session 1321: “Youth Resilience, Depression and Suicide in Schools – Prevention and Social Emotional Learning,” Symposium, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. PDT, Room 308, Level 3 – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 1336: “Using Suicide-Risk Screeners to Bridge the Gap Between Chaplains and Clinicians,” Skill-Building Session, Thursday, Aug. 9, 3 p.m. PDT, Room 216, Level 2 – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2170: “Preventing Suicide in African American Adolescents,” Symposium, Friday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. PDT, Room 105, Lobby Level – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2172: “Intergenerational Transmission of Suicide Risk in Firefighters: The Moderating Role of PTSD,” Symposium, Friday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. PDT, Room 215, Level 2 – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2200: “Understanding the Transition From Suicidal Desire to Planning and Preparation for Suicide,” Poster Session, Friday, Aug. 10, 12 p.m. PDT, Halls ABC Exhibition Level – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2241: “Transgender Veterans Suicide: Prevalence, Prevention and Implications of Current Policy,” Invited Address, Friday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m. PDT, Room 206, Level 2 – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 3132: “Religion and Spirituality and Suicide Prevention,” Symposium, Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. PDT, Room 3008, Level 3 – West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 3144: “Suicidal Ideation As a Predictor of Suicide Attempts Across Adolescence and Young Adulthood,” Poster Session, Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. PDT, Halls ABC Exhibition Level – South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 3352: “When Suicide Is Considered the Only Option,” Symposium, Saturday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m. PDT, Room 2000, Level 2 – West Building, Moscone Center.

