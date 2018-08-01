Psychologists Discuss Aspects of Violent Behavior

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO -- Violence will be a featured topic at the 126th Annual Convention of the American Psychological Association, with psychologists discussing community violence, gender-based violence, the role of race/ethnicity in the study of violence, intimate partner violence and the role of masculinity its perpetration. Following is a list of relevant sessions.

Session 1068: “Narratives of Gender-Based Violence---Forensic Psychological Evaluation of Women Seeking Asylum,” Symposium, Thursday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m. PDT, Room 2001 Level 2-West Building, Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, Calif.

Session 1262: “Violence and Victimization Among Sexual and Gender Minority Adolescents and Emerging Adults,” Symposium, Thursday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m. PDT, Room 307 Level Three-South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 1347: “Roundtable I---Women of Color in Academia, Women’s Physical Health, Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence, Women’s Involvement in the Judicial System, and Work--Life Balance in Academia,” Conversation Hour, Thursday, Aug. 9, 3 p.m. PDT, Rooms 3022 and 3024 Level 3-West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2027: “Expanding the Violence Horizon---Taking Racial and Ethnic Diversity into Account,” Symposium, Friday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m. PDT, Room 214 Level Two-South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2283: “Striving for Justice to Address Gender-Based Violence---Sex Crimes and Trafficking,” Conversation Hour, Friday, Aug. 10, 4 p.m. PDT, Room 2009 Level 2-West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2339: “Roundtable II--- Women of ColorLeadership, Microaggression, and Clinical Competence of White Providers, Power in Sexual Violence, Perinatal Mood Disorders, HIV Prevention in Black Women,” Conversation Hour, Friday, Aug. 10, 5 p.m. PDT, Rooms 3022 and 3024 Level 3-West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 3200: “Responding to Community Violence---Preparing Psychologists for Advocacy and Clinical Practice,” Symposium, Saturday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m. PDT, Room 2024 Level 2-West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 3237: “Violence Among Black Men with Same-Sex Attraction,” Paper Reading Session, Saturday, Aug. 11, 12 p.m. PDT, Room 2006 Level 2-West Building, Moscone Center.

Session 4062: “The Men's Center Approach to Addressing Intimate Partner Violence,” Conversation Hour, Sunday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. PDT, Room 2024 Level 2-West Building, Moscone Center.

The convention program is online. Printed programs will also be available on site. Selected papers will be available electronically upon request. For more information on program topics, contact APA Public Affairs.

Media details for Convention

Press Room: Meeting Room 1, Exhibition Level – South Building, Moscone Center, 747 Howard Street, San Francisco. Facilities will include work space, wireless connections for laptops/tablets, high-speed printer, telephones and APA staff resources. This room will also be the site of any news briefings if any are held during the convention. Signs to the press room will be posted onsite.

Hours (Pacific Daylight Time): Thursday, Aug. 9, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday – Saturday, Aug. 10 and 11, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to noon

Registration: Media can register for the convention in the press room, in advance online, by emailing APA Public Affairs or by calling 202-336-5700. Registration is limited to credentialed journalists and journalists who have assignment letters on the letterhead of a media organization. All media personnel must be registered and wear their convention badges while attending any convention session or activity.

Media can make hotel reservations at http://convention.apa.org/attend/hotels.

News Releases: Embargoed releases about specific convention sessions, presentations and papers will be sent to news media by email in late July (a week to 10 days before the convention starts) and will be available online.

Embargoes: All releases will be embargoed until the time of presentation unless otherwise noted.

