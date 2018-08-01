Psychologists Discuss Opioid Epidemic

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO -- As the national opioid epidemic continues to take its toll, the 126th Annual Convention of the American Psychological Association will include a variety of sessions focused on how psychologists can help people with opioid dependence and addiction. Following is a list of relevant sessions.

Session 1218: “Hub and Spoke – California’s Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic,” Symposium, Thursday, Aug. 9, 12 p.m. PDT, Rooms 310 and 311 Level Three-South Building, Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, Calif.

Session 2040: “Clinical Response to the Opioid Crisis – A Cross-Divisional Task Force,” Discussion, Friday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m. PDT, Room 156 Upper Mezzanine-South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 2093: “Cannabis – An Alternative to Opioids for the Treatment of Chronic Pain in Our Military Veterans?” Symposium, Friday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. PDT, Room 206 Level Two-South Building, Moscone Center.

Session: 3384: “Opioid Misuse and Management in the Military Health System – Trends, Clinical Outcomes and Strategies,” Symposium, Saturday, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. PDT, Room 312 Level Three-South Building, Moscone Center.

Session 4053: “Addressing the Opioid Epidemic – Integrated Approaches for Education, Assessment and Treatment,” Symposium, Sunday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. PDT, Room 154 Upper Mezzanine-South Building, Moscone Center.

