National Chiropractic Health Month 2018 to Promote Benefits of Movement: ‘Move 4 Life’

Newswise — Arlington, Va. – The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and its members will encourage the public to move more – to “Move 4 Life” – during National Chiropractic Health Month 2018 (NCHM) this October. Movement is essential to overall health as well as preventing back pain, so as part of this year’s campaign chiropractors will share tips on staying active and maintaining muscle strength and joint flexibility.

Research shows that movement is vitally important, especially as we get older. Physical activity not only helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and even some cancers, it also strengthens our bones and muscles. As we age, the health of our bones and muscles -- known as our musculoskeletal system -- is key to reducing the frequency and severity of common conditions such as back pain as well as preventing falls and other injuries that can lead to disability. For these reasons, it’s essential to move now, to move later…to move for life…to stay healthy and strong, active and engaged.

For more than 30 years, ACA’s annual public awareness campaigns have aimed to help the public reach optimal levels of health and wellness via natural health promotion and injury prevention strategies, and by highlighting chiropractic's safe, nondrug approach to pain relief.

About National Chiropractic Health Month

National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) is a nationwide observance held each October. The event helps to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. NCHM strives to educate consumers about the benefits of chiropractic services and to help them reach optimal levels of health and wellness. Learn more at www.acatoday.org/NCHM.

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways--by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. To learn more, visit www.acatoday.org, and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.